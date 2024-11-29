Mother, 25, who died after being knocked off e-bike in hit-and-run named

A woman who died after being knocked off an e-bike in a hit-and-run incident has been named as mother-of-one Alana Armstrong.

Derbyshire Constabulary said Ms Armstrong, 25, from Tibshelf, died at the scene of the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Police said the collision involved an e-bike and a dark coloured 4×4, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, which followed two e-bikes before ramming one of them – causing the rider and pillion passenger Ms Armstrong to fall off the bike.

The car then drove off without stopping.

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby said: “Alana was just 25 – and a mum to a six-year-old boy.

“Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together, or celebrate all those milestones.

“My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time.”