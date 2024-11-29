Majority in favour of assisted dying also concerned about end-of-life care gaps

Most people in favour of legalising assisted dying also have concerns terminally ill people could see it as their only option because the end-of-life care they need is not available, according to a survey.

Palliative care charity Sue Ryder said it is neutral on the issue of assisted dying, but that its polling indicates fears among people both for and against a new law about what current gaps in end-of-life care could mean for the terminally ill.

The survey of just over 3,000 adults in the UK this month, shared exclusively with the PA news agency, showed just over half (56%) said they were in favour of assisted dying, with 12% against, and the rest were either undecided or did not want to say.

Overall 77% said they felt terminally ill people could see assisted dying as their only option because of lack of availability to the end-of-life care they need.

Of this 17% felt most, 38% felt some and 22% felt a few terminally ill people would see it as their only option due to lack of access to the right care.

Among only those in favour of the Bill, the percentage with these views rose to 84%.

The charity said while opinion has been divided on a new law, its survey showed all sides place a high importance on improving palliative and end-of-life care.

Around four in 10 (42%) said legalising assisted dying and improving palliative care are equally important, while just over a third (34%) said improving palliative care would be their priority.

The polling results came as the human rights watchdog warned MPs ahead of Friday’s debate and expected first vote on the assisted dying Bill that regional variability in end-of-life care “could put some people in a position where they consider assisted dying where they may not otherwise have done so if there was a viable alternative to alleviate suffering and end their life in dignity”.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission referred to Marie Curie’s 2024 Better End of Life report which found “patchy and inconsistent provision of care” across England and Wales.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has vowed that the Government will invest in end-of-life care no matter which way the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill) goes.

The survey showed that around a quarter (26%) of respondents felt that if they had a terminal illness, not being able to access end-of-life care could contribute to them choosing an assisted death.

James Sanderson, chief executive at Sue Ryder, said: “We take a neutral stance on this issue and do not campaign for, or against, a change in the assisted dying laws.

“However, as one of the largest providers of end-of-life care, we feel strongly that no one should feel forced to consider assisted dying because the care they need at the end of their life isn’t available.

“This survey shows that people on all sides of the debate have a very real fear that this could happen.”

He said currently “swathes of people miss out on the care they need at home or are forced into hospitals” but that charities like Sue Ryder “can work with Government to give more people their final wish of being at home”.

He added: “We need the Government to commit to creating a new ecosystem for palliative care, one that places importance on planning for and creating a good end of life. And this survey shows the public also wants them to make this a priority.”

Katie Reade, from Hospice UK, which represents the UK’s 200 hospices, said there is a “a clear point of unity across this debate” that “greater investment in palliative and end-of-life care in the UK” is needed.

She said: “This new data clearly shows this is a priority for the public, and both supporters and opponents of assisted dying agree on it.

“Whatever is decided on Friday, we need governments across the UK to urgently respond to the fact that at present, services are being cut back because of shortfalls in hospice funding. People are missing out on good end-of-life care.

“The hospice sector needs immediate support and there must be long-term reform of how end-of-life care is funded. The time to act is now.”

– Opinium Research polled 3,109 UK adults between November 12 and 18 and the results are weighted to be nationally and politically representative.