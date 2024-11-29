Shropshire Star
Heidi Alexander is new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quits

Ms Haigh told the PM her conviction would be a “distraction” from her work delivering Government policy.

By contributor By Helen Corbett, PA Political Correspondent
Published
Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh
Heidi Alexander has been appointed Transport Secretary after the resignation of Louise Haigh over a undisclosed criminal conviction.

Ms Haigh resigned as Transport Secretary after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a criminal offence related to incorrectly telling police that a work mobile phone was stolen in 2013.

New Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander
She said in a letter to Sir Keir Starmer that the matter would have been a “distraction” from her work delivering Government policy.

Swindon South MP Ms Alexander had been made a justice minister after Labour won the election in July.

