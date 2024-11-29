Gig-goers take part in experiment aiming to make live music more sustainable

Gig-goers are taking part in an experiment which aims to make entertainment more sustainable through a series of concerts this weekend.

Concerts by Massive Attack, Idles and Nile Rodgers are being held as part of a launch event for Liverpool, as it is named the world’s first Accelerator City for climate action, under the UN Climate Change’s Entertainment and Culture for Climate Action (ECCA) programme.

Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robinson said: “The idea is that we’re trying to minimise our carbon footprint with these events, completely.

Liverpool has become the world’s first Accelerator City for climate action (Peter Byrne/PA)

“When we’ve gone through the next few days, we’ll do a proper detailed audit on what’s worked and what we want to try in the future, but this is all part of Liverpool’s position of trying to decarbonise and make as sustainable as possible live music and the wider music industry.”

After the concerts, analysis will be carried out by the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research.

Mr Robinson added: “We always want to be pioneering new approaches, so having the opportunity to do it in a part of industry that is very much at the heart of what Liverpool is globally recognised for, and being able to make sure we address the climate emergency through that, we see as a really great opportunity.”

As well as the concerts, which began on Thursday night with a performance from rock band Idles at the M&S Bank Arena, there will be a launch summit held on Friday, opened by TV presenter and environmental campaigner Chris Packham and attended by representatives from the film, TV and live music sectors.

Delegates will hear about a series of projects aimed at making Liverpool the greenest city in the world to shoot a production or stage a major live music event.

On Friday evening, the arena will host Massive Attack – who have been working with climate scientists to reduce the environmental impact of live music and performed a gig in Bristol this summer which was powered entirely by battery and renewable power.

On Saturday, a public event featuring podcast sessions, climate-themed art installations and musical performances will take place at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre, before Nile Rodgers & Chic perform the final in the series of concerts.

Tickets for the gigs were offered to those living locally in a pre-sale and options included the cost of public transport, in a bid to cut down on people driving to the venue.

The concerts are powered by energy from completely renewable sources, with no single-use plastic used and no waste sent to landfill.

Food suppliers, who will only serve meat-free options, are all based within 10 miles of the venue.

It is hoped the summit will lead to more sustainable options for production crews filming in the city, which has previously provided the set for TV series including A Gentleman In Moscow, with Ewan McGregor, and Peaky Blinders, as well as films such as Fast & Furious 6 and The Batman.

Mr Robinson said projects could include moving away from the use of diesel generators on sets, and replacing them with sustainable sources – and potentially using AI to lower emissions.

He added: “It’s a great opportunity in the creative industries that Liverpool is already strong in, but we want to be even more at the leading edge of.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that £6.75 million had been awarded by the Government to Liverpool City Region’s MusicFutures cluster – which will provide funding and training for musicians, educators and small businesses to use new technologies and explore making live music more environmentally sustainable.