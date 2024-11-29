Dame Esther Rantzen ‘absolutely thrilled’ at assisted dying vote result

Dame Esther Rantzen said she is “absolutely thrilled” at the result of the historic vote for assisted dying, and spoke of future generations being spared the “ordeals” currently suffered.

The broadcaster, who is terminally ill, has been a strong advocate for changing the law to allow dying adults to take their own lives in limited circumstances, without fear of their families being prosecuted for helping them.

The 84-year-old revealed in December last year that she had joined Dignitas, to give her the choice of an assisted death in Switzerland.

Speaking in the minutes after the result of the vote was read out in the House of Commons, Dame Esther told the PA news agency she was “absolutely thrilled” with the outcome.

“I listened to the debate and it was very deeply felt. Members of Parliament, whether they opposed it or proposed it, had obviously given it a great deal of thought, and right up to the end of the debate, I had no idea whether it would be voted through or not,” she said.

Dame Esther Rantzen said the Bill offered everyone ‘equal choice’ (Esther Rantzen/PA)

“So I’m absolutely thrilled with the result.”

Dame Esther described Kim Leadbeater’s introduction of her Bill as “extraordinary”, adding: “She has a complete mastery of the facts. She knows exactly which are the most crucial points.

“She put it all very clearly, taking interventions all the way through, and answering them without ever losing the thread of her argument.

“I was lost in admiration. She’s an extraordinary person.

“I was also very moved by the various doctors who took part, who gave painful but important descriptions of the kinds of death people suffer, which cannot be eased by even the best palliative care, and I’m sure their interventions were crucial.”

Dame Esther said Friday’s vote is unlikely to make any impact on her own life.

Dame Esther described Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s introduction of her Bill as ‘extraordinary’ (Ben Whitley/PA)

She told PA: “It doesn’t really change my situation because it’s going to take probably almost two years for it to change the law, and I’d be astonished if the drug I’m on manages to extend my life that far.”

She said she thinks she will have to go to Dignitas in Switzerland.

“But I will do so in the knowledge that future generations will be spared the ordeals we have to suffer at the moment, as long as the third reading is voted through,” she said.

Dame Esther said that the Bill offers everyone “equal choice”.

When asked what she would say to those who were disappointed by the result of the vote, she said: “Well the point about this Bill is it offers choice and all those who don’t want an assisted death and don’t want to take part in providing assisted dying can opt out of it, don’t have to do it, don’t choose to end their lives that way.

“So it offers everyone equal choice, whatever their religion.”

Earlier this month, the Archbishop of Westminster suggested it would be “abhorrent” to exclude religious views from the assisted dying debate after Dame Esther said she was deeply disappointed in his previous comments on the issue.