Police officers served with misconduct notices after death of 17-year-old on M5

Two police officers have been served with misconduct notices after a 17-year-old girl escaped from a police car and died on the M5.

Tamzin Ellen Hall, from Wellington, Somerset, was being taken into custody when officers pulled over onto the hard shoulder for “safety reasons” shortly before 11pm on November 11.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said she had been handcuffed with her hands in front of her and an officer was sitting beside her.

As they pulled over on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, the teenager managed to get out of the car and was hit by another vehicle.

In a statement released on Thursday, the IOPC said the two officers from Avon and Somerset Police have been served misconduct notices for a “potential breach of their duties and responsibilities”.

The notices advise officers their conduct is subject to investigation but does not necessarily mean that any disciplinary proceedings will follow.

Tamzin was being transported by the officers to a custody suite at Bridgwater, after being arrested following a disturbance at an address in Taunton around 10.40pm.

IOPC regional director David Ford: “My thoughts and sympathies remain with Tamzin’s family and friends, and everyone affected by the tragic events of that evening.

“We have met with Tamzin’s family to offer our condolences and to outline how our investigation will progress. We will provide them with regular updates as our enquiries continue.

“Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place, from the time of Tamzin’s arrest, to how events unfolded a short time later on the M5.”

The IOPC launched its investigation in the incident earlier this month after being notified by the force.

It is looking into what contact the police had with Tamzin prior to her death, including their actions, decision-making and risk assessments of the situation and whether these followed relevant training and policies.

Tamzin’s mother, Amy Hall, paid tribute to her following an inquest opening on Tuesday.

Ms Hall described her eldest daughter as her “best friend” and said the death had left their family “devastated”.

“Tamzin was the most kindest, caring, loving, loyal girl ever. She was the most honest person I’ve ever known; she was very special to me,” she said.

“She had a great sense of humour, and we had many laughs together.

“She was my shadow from the moment she opened her eyes in the morning until she went to sleep at night. She was such an intelligent young girl and had such interesting perceptions on things in life.”

She added: “Tamzin was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, so she was unique and saw the world in such a different way.

“Tamzin was my absolute everything and I can’t believe she isn’t here any more. She was my world.”