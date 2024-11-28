Five people in hospital after fire breaks out at takeaway and flats

Five people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a takeaway restaurant and flats in north London.

Around 100 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze on Seven Sisters Road in Holloway in the early hours of Thursday.

Half of the ground floor where the restaurant is located, as well as two flats on the first and second floors of the building, were ablaze, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Around 100 firefighters are at the scene (London Fire Brigade/PA)

Five people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.51am today to reports of a fire on Seven Sisters Road.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team.”

LFB has urged members of the public to keep away from the area.

Road closures are in place near the blaze (London Fire Brigade/PA)

Speaking at the scene, Station Commander Mike Watts said: “The fire is producing a lot of smoke in the vicinity and local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while we work to bring the fire under control.

“There are road closures in place and we urge people to avoid the area, particularly as we head into rush hour, due to congestion in the area.”

Control officers took the first calls at 3.45am with crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington, Euston and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.