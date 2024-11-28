Every Scottish pensioner to receive winter heating payment next year

Every pensioner in Scotland will receive a winter heating payment next year, the Scottish Government has announced.

Ministers were forced to delay plans to bring in the devolved pension age winter heating payment this year when the universality of its UK-wide counterpart was cut.

On Thursday, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced the Scottish Government will ensure every pensioner receives a payment next year.

Under the plans, those in receipt of pension credit or other benefits and who have received a £200 or £300 payment this year will get the same next year through the devolved scheme.

All other pensioners will receive a reduced payment of £100.

Shirley-Anne Somerville announced the move on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

As well as widening the eligibility of the payment, Ms Somerville also announced a further £20 million for the Scottish Welfare Fund and the same amount for Warmer Homes Scotland in this financial year.

The Scottish Government, she said, has been forced to “mitigate” decisions made by the UK Government, adding: “There has been change, but that change is that we are now mitigating against a Labour Government and not a Tory one.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, given the significant pressures on the Scottish Government’s budget, but this Scottish Government is determined to stay true to our values.

“On our watch, we will treat people in this country with fairness, dignity and respect.

“We will not abandon older people this winter, or indeed any winter, and we will continue to protect our pensioners from the harsh reality of a UK Labour Government.”