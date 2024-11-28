Body-in-the-garden trial adjourned due to juror illness

The trial of a couple who buried their three-year-old son’s body in their back garden has been adjourned until next week after a juror became unwell.

Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, aged 42 and 43 respectively, both deny causing or allowing the death of Abiyah Yasharahyalah, whose skeletal remains were discovered in December 2022 at their former home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham.

A trial at Coventry Crown Court has been told that Abiyah died after a respiratory illness in January 2020, at a time when he was suffering from bone fractures, severe malnutrition, rickets, anaemia, stunted growth and severe dental decay.

Tai (right) and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah leaving court last week (Matthew Cooper/PA)

His parents also deny perverting the course of justice and child cruelty by failing to provide adequate nourishment or summon medical care.

The jury retired on Wednesday and deliberated for two hours and 16 minutes without returning any verdicts.

Trial judge Mr Justice Wall told the couple on Thursday that a member of the jury was unwell and it was hoped to resume the panel’s deliberations on Monday next week at 10am.