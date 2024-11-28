Around 100 firefighters tackling takeaway, flat blaze

Fifteen fire engines have been called to a fire in London.

Around 100 firefighters were in attendance at the fire on Thursday morning at a takeaway restaurant in Holloway, north London.

The London Fire Brigade said that half of the ground floor, as well as part of two flats on the first and second floors, remain alight at the building on Seven Sisters Road.

The building contains flats above the restaurant.

Speaking at the scene, Station Commander Mike Watts said: “There are road closures in place and we urge people to avoid the area, particularly as we head into rush hour, due to congestion in the area.

“The fire is producing a lot of smoke in the vicinity and local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while we work to bring the fire under control.”

Control officers took the first calls at 3.45am with crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington, Euston and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known.