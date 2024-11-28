Acting Devon and Cornwall Police chief suspended

The acting chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of breaching professional standards.

Devon and Cornwall police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez said she had suspended Jim Colwell following allegations of breaches of professional standards.

She has also made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has confirmed it will investigate the allegations.

Mr Colwell has now been suspended from his role as acting chief constable (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Ms Hernandez said she will announce interim leadership arrangements in due course.

“Sadly it has been my duty to suspend acting chief constable Jim Colwell and refer this matter to the IOPC,” she said.

“Suspension is a neutral act to enable an independent and thorough investigation to take place.

“It has no bearing on any indication that the allegations will be upheld and should not be seen as such.

“Acting chief constable Colwell has seven days to make representations to me relating to his suspension.

“As required for any suspension of a senior officer, I have this morning informed the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel of my decision and fully understand that there may be concerns within the force, in our communities and with our partners in relation to this suspension.

“I share those concerns and resolving leadership issues in the force remains my most pressing priority.”

Will Kerr was suspended as chief constable last year over allegations from his time serving in Northern Ireland (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

In a statement the IOPC said Mr Colwell had been served with a gross misconduct notice over allegations he had used his work mobile phone to exchange messages of a “personal nature”.

“Following a referral from the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner on Monday November 25 we have started an independent investigation into the conduct of acting chief constable Jim Colwell,” a spokesman said.

“On Wednesday he was served a notice telling him he is being investigated for potential gross misconduct in respect of his use of a work issue mobile phone to exchange messages of a personal nature without a policing purpose.

“The notice also relates to his alleged conduct concerning a force disciplinary matter.

“Our investigation is in its very early stages.

“The serving of such a notice advises an officer their conduct is subject to investigation and does not necessarily mean that any proceedings will follow.”

Mr Colwell was leading the force in place of chief constable Will Kerr who was suspended in July last year.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are investigating Mr Kerr.

The PONI said its criminal investigation followed “serious allegations of sexual offences” against Mr Kerr, formerly the assistant chief constable at the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Mr Kerr had said he “strenuously denies any allegations of criminality”.