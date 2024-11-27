Swinney hints at new energy bill support for pensioners

Scotland’s First Minister has hinted there could be support announced for pensioners with their energy bills in a statement to Holyrood on Thursday.

The Scottish Government was forced to delay its own devolved version of winter fuel payments and end its universality after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a cut during the summer.

The announcement, which the Chancellor blamed on a budget black hole caused by the previous Conservative UK government, set off a political storm and drew criticism from opposition parties, charities and Scottish ministers.

On Wednesday, John Swinney hinted at support potentially coming for pensioners struggling to pay their bills this winter, with a statement due to be made to Holyrood on the issue.

John Swinney said his Government can take steps to ‘ameliorate the difficulties’ faced by pensioners following the winter fuel payment cut (PA)

Speaking to journalists after a speech in Edinburgh, he said: “There are possible steps that could be taken within Scotland to ameliorate the difficulties that are faced by pensioners living in a colder climate without winter fuel payments.

“That will obviously be the subject of a statement to Parliament tomorrow.”

Pressed on the issue by broadcasters following the speech, Mr Swinney refused to outline what the plans would be, saying the Scottish Parliament must be informed first.

But he did say: “What I am certain of is that the Government I lead must be a Government that stands and offers support to those who face challenges in our society, stands alongside those who are able to take forward opportunities, and that’s exactly what will govern and dictate our approach on all the issues that we face.”

The Chancellor announced the move within weeks of taking office (Ben Birchall/PA)

The First Minister’s comments come after Scottish Labour announced it plans to force a vote on winter fuel payments through an amendment to a social security Bill next week, which would make the Scottish Government’s devolved payment universal, but would allow ministers to claw back payments made to households which earn above a level they set.

The announcement comes after the party said it would legislate for the payments if it wins the 2026 Holyrood election, despite the changes being forced by the UK Government.

Mr Swinney said: “I think in the spirit of trying to find common ground, I’m grateful for the fact that (Scottish Labour leader) Anas Sarwar has now realised the Labour Government in London is a real big problem for us with the decision that they’ve taken on winter fuel.

“So that’s at least a step forward, that he now realises how damaging the cut to winter fuel payments has been by the UK Labour Government, a decision which I don’t think any of us though a UK Labour Government would take.”