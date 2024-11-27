Respect orders to tackle anti-social behaviour criticised as an Asbo rebrand

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson has said “fresh impetus is needed” to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

As she unveiled plans for new town centre bans and powers for police to seize noisy off-road vehicles without a formal warning, the Conservatives’ shadow Home Office minister Matt Vickers claimed the Government had re-announced previously “failed” Asbos, anti-social behaviour orders, introduced during Sir Tony Blair’s premiership.

Dame Diana told the Commons on Tuesday that respect orders would support “decent, law-abiding people” who “suffer due to the selfishness of others”.

Dame Diana Johnson highlighted the importance of tackling anti-social behaviour (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said: “Unruly gangs roam the streets creating intimidation and fear. Noisy off-road vehicles speed around, disturbing the peace.

“Illegal drugs are abused with brazenness. Public spaces are awash with litter and graffiti.

“And an epidemic of shop theft is plaguing retailers big and small while their staff are subjected to intolerable levels of abuse and violence.

“At its core, this is about respect – respect between citizens, respect for our society and the expectations underpinning it, and respect for the rule of law.”

Dame Diana added that “all of these are woven into the fabric of our democracy but after years of neglect, that fabric has become worn and we saw a disgraceful illustration of that in the summer, when serious disorder erupted in some towns and cities”, in a reference to violence which broke out throughout the country, including in Southport, Westminster and Rotherham.

The minister continued: “To turn things around and effectively combat the problem, it is really clear that fresh impetus is needed.”

Under the plans, councils, police and social housing providers would be able to to apply for respect orders, issued by the courts.

Perpetrators could face town centre bans, or be compelled to address the root causes of their behaviour, for example, through mandated drug treatment, and breaches could result in up-to-two-year prison sentences, unlimited fines, or a community order.

“We are also going to crack down on the scourge of off-road bikes in public parks, dangerous e-scooters on pavements, street racing, all of which inflict misery on local communities,” Dame Diana said, introducing bolstered powers for police officers, who will no longer be required to issue a warning before seizing vehicles involved in anti-social behaviour.

Mr Vickers warned that tackling anti-social behaviour “requires more than a press release or a rebrand”.

He said: “I know that those in the sector have described the proposed respect orders as wholly unnecessary and near-identical to existing powers already held by the police.”

The shadow minister urged Dame Diana to set out “how these respect orders would be different to the failed Asbos, or how they will be different to the existing orders, such as the public space protection orders (PSPOs) or criminal behaviour orders (CBOs)”.

Dame Diana replied: “Respect orders are different to criminal behaviour orders – I don’t think (Mr Vickers) has quite understood that.

“CBOs are attached to where there’s been a conviction and the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) then apply in court for that CBO to be applied.

“Respect orders will not require a conviction.”