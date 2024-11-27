People injured after car collides with hospital building

Multiple people have been injured after a car collided with a building at a Devon hospital, police have said.

Officers were called to the grounds of Torbay Hospital, Torquay, at 10.50am on Wednesday following the collision.

Devon and Cornwall Police said “a number of people” inside the building were injured.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was treated in hospital and several other people sustained minor injuries, the force said.

A woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, it added.

The force said: “Members of hospital staff and all three emergency services attended the scene and worked quickly to assist those who had been injured in the incident.

“Officers would like to thank hospital staff for their assistance in managing the scene and members of the public visiting the hospital for their patience.”