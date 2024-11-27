Mishal Husain to leave Today programme and BBC in new year

Mishal Husain, one of the presenters of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, will be leaving the corporation in the new year.

The 51-year-old journalist, also a host of The Today Debate and who fronted several 2024 general election debates for the BBC this year, joined the broadcaster more than 25 years ago.

She said: “My time at the BBC has involved many memorable moments, going to places I would never otherwise have seen, witnessing history and being part of live, national conversation on Radio 4.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunities the BBC gave me, and wish the organisation and everyone who is part of it the very best.”

Mishal Husain with then-prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the BBC head-to-head general election debate in June (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Husain, who has worked for the BBC since 1998, was previously a presenter on BBC World News, and has delivered news reports on BBC News At Ten and BBC News At Six.

BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness said: “Mishal leaves the BBC with an incredible journalistic legacy. After more than a decade on the Today programme she is going with our gratitude and affection and we wish her the best of luck in her new chapter.

“I very much hope the BBC and Mishal will get the chance to work together again one day.”