Flat explosion that left one dead and three injured ‘not suspicious’

An explosion at a block of flats which left one man dead and three people injured is not suspicious, police have said.

Graham Green, 50, was in the flat where the blast happened at Kellie Place, Alloa, Clackmannanshire, on Sunday October 6 at around 6pm.

He died at the scene and three other people, a 49-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 72, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The explosion ripped part of the roof off and left a gaping hole in the first floor.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday: “Following a multi-agency investigation into an explosion at a property in the Kellie Place area of Alloa on Sunday, October 6, 2024, no suspicious circumstances have been established.

“Graham Green, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Following a post-mortem examination his death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Gas distribution firm SG earlier ruled out their gas network as the cause of the blast.