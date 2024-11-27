Death of mother and son in avalanche was a ‘tragic accident’, inquest told

A mother and son caught in an avalanche in the French Alps while skiing were killed in a “tragic accident”, an inquest has heard.

Katharine Vokes, 54, known as Kate, and her 22-year-old son Archie died after the avalanche swept through an off-piste area in the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains resort near Mont Blanc on December 28.

An inquest into their deaths, held at Manchester South Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, heard the experienced skiers were on a family holiday and were familiar with the area.

Coroner’s officer Claire Smith confirmed the two were caught in the avalanche and later recovered from the snow.

She said an investigation in France had concluded with no action taken.

Senior coroner for Manchester South Alison Mutch asked: “Is it the case that the view of the French authorities appears to be that this was a tragic accident?”

Ms Smith replied: “That’s my understanding, yes.”

Ms Mutch said: “It’s very sad and I think just a very difficult situation for all.”

Kate Vokes her son, Archie (Family handout/PA)

Concluding the inquests, she said: “It is very clear that the French authorities have investigated the circumstances and the indication is that there are to be no proceedings in that country.

“The evidence I have heard is that both Katharine Vokes and Archie Vokes were experienced skiers who, on the day in question, were struck by an avalanche and very sadly lost their lives as a consequence of that, dying, as we have heard, from asphyxia.”

She recorded conclusions of accidental death for both.

No family members were present at the hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes, but the coroner’s court was told they were content for the inquest to proceed in their absence.

Ms Mutch said: “I’d like to take the opportunity to extend my condolences to the family of both Archie and Katherine Vokes at the loss of two loved family members enjoying an activity it’s clear they were extremely experienced in and gained a significant amount of enjoyment from.”

Following their deaths, Bonneville public prosecutor’s office said a manslaughter investigation had been opened by police after reports the avalanche may have been caused by cross-country skiers.

Ms Vokes was chairwoman of the Oglesby Charitable Trust, a director of their family-owned property company Bruntwood, deputy chairwoman of the Royal Exchange Theatre and a trustee of charities Shared Health Foundation and Focused Care.

Mr Vokes was a personal trainer at Form in Manchester and had achieved his level 1 skiing instructor qualification in Canada last year.

Shortly after their deaths a family spokesman said: “We are beyond heartbroken at the loss of our beloved, wonderful Kate and Archie.

“Words cannot express how terrible we all feel nor the hole in our lives that has been left by this tragic accident.”