UK ticket-holder wins £177m in EuroMillions draw

A UK ticket-holder has won £177 million in the EuroMillions draw, making them the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time.

Players have been urged to check their tickets to see if they can claim the prize in Tuesday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 07, 11, 25, 31, 40 and 35 with Lucky Stars 09, 12.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “Wow, it has been a truly incredible night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s jaw-dropping £177m EuroMillions jackpot!

“The win has landed them a spot on the National Lottery’s Rich List, as they have become the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time!

“What a wonderful win right before Christmas, and we cannot wait to pay out this amazing prize.”