Small number of drones again spotted flying near US bases in UK

A small number of drones have again been spotted flying near US Air Force bases in the UK.

The US Air Force (USAF) said it was monitoring the airspace over East Anglia bases RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell after the drones were seen overnight.

It comes days after USAF confirmed that a small number of “unmanned aerial systems” were spotted in the vicinity of and over the three bases between Wednesday and Sunday.

UK authorities are working to ensure the safety of the sites.

USAF has not identified who is believed to be behind the incidents.