Sir Rod Stewart announced for Glastonbury legends slot in 2025

Sir Rod Stewart will play the Glastonbury legends slot in 2025, it has been announced.

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis said in a post on Instagram: “Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage is everything we could wish for.

“What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait!.”

Sir Rod headlined Glastonbury in 2002, performing on Sunday night to close out the festival.

This year Canadian singer Shania Twain, known for hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and That Don’t Impress Me Much, starred in the coveted Sunday afternoon legends slot.

Fellow major artists including Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey have all filled the prestigious position.

Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and American singer Sza all headlined the Pyramid Stage this year.

Sir Rod is the first musical act announced for next year’s festival.

Last week, Sir Rod announced he is to end “large-scale world tours” but brushed off retirement plans.

The musician, who turns 80 in January, wrote in an Instagram post: “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire”.

“I love what I do, and I do what I love. I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.”

“I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…”

The post was signed “The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart”.

The biggest tracks from his six-decade career include You’re In My Heart, Hot Legs, Tonight’s The Night and Maggie May.

Sir Rod is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.