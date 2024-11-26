Russia bars UK Cabinet ministers over ‘hostile actions’

Russia has barred Angela Rayner and other Cabinet ministers from entering the country after expelling a diplomat for alleged spying.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper were among 30 UK citizens put on a “stop list” published by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which also included journalists and business leaders.

The ministry said the sanctions were in response to the UK’s “hostile actions”.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was included on the ‘stop list’ of 30 British citizens newly barred from Russia (Danny Lawson/PA)

In particular, it pointed to UK sanctions on Russia and military support for Ukraine, which it said was “bordering on the direct involvement of Great Britain in the conflict”.

Earlier, Russian media reported that a staffer at the UK’s embassy in Moscow had been expelled and the UK’s ambassador to Moscow had been summoned by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The moves come amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Western countries over Ukraine.

Board members from drone firm Callen-Lenz and journalists from The Times and Daily Mail were also on the list.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson were also among the Cabinet members listed, as were Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were already banned from Russia in 2022.

“In response to the hostile actions of the British side, a decision was made to include on the Russian ‘stop list’ a number of representatives of the political establishment, the military bloc, high-tech enterprises, and the British journalistic corps who have demonstrated themselves to be anti-Russian,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Downing Street meanwhile denied allegations that the UK diplomat being kicked out of Russia was a spy.

“To be clear, we refute these allegations. They’re baseless. We’re now considering our response,” a No 10 spokesman said.

He said he would not pre-empt whether the UK might respond with a tit-for-tat expulsion.

“This is not the first time that (Vladimir) Putin’s government has made malicious, baseless accusations against our staff,” the spokesman also said.

He added: “You’ll remember that the Kremlin baselessly curtailed the accreditation of six UK diplomats in Russia earlier this year following action taken by the UK Government in response to the Russian state directing activity across Europe and in the UK.

“Today’s announcement is no surprise coming from President Putin’s government, which has overseen an illegal war in Ukraine.

“The UK Government is unapologetic about protecting our national interests and will now respond in due course, and our embassy in Moscow will continue its important work in Russia to support UK interests.”

The UK diplomat has had his accreditation revoked and must leave the country within two weeks, news agency Tass reported, citing Russian security service the FSB.

The agency claimed he had provided false information to enter the country and alleged he was engaged in spying and sabotage, according to the report.

Storm Shadow missile (PA Graphics)

The diplomat worked at the embassy in Moscow and had replaced one of the six British intelligence officers who were expelled in August, according to Tass.

The Foreign Office at the time said Russia’s accusation that those diplomats were spies was baseless and that the expulsions were part of a campaign to deter the UK’s support for Ukraine.

The British ambassador to Russia, Nigel Casey, has been summoned by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Tass.

Tensions between Russia and the West have significantly escalated in recent days after US President Joe Biden authorised Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles to attack targets inside Russia.

Storm Shadow missiles supplied to Ukraine by Britain were reportedly fired into Russia last week.

There have been a series of diplomatic rows between Russia and Britain over the past year.

In May, the UK expelled Russia’s defence attache in London, Colonel Maxim Elovik, claiming he was an “undeclared military intelligence officer”, removed diplomatic status from several Russian-owned premises, and placed restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas.

In response, Russia expelled Britain’s defence attache in Moscow, Captain Adrian Coghill.