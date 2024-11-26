Government sets out plans to tackle economic inactivity caused by ill health

The Government has set out plans to expand support for people who are out of work due to ill health in a bid to get more people into employment.

Data shows that the top reasons for ill-health-related economic inactivity are mental illness and musculoskeletal disorders (MSK) such as back pain.

The number of workers aged 16 to 34 who say mental ill health limits the type or amount of work they can do has increased more than fourfold over the past decade, and mental health is now the leading work-limiting health condition among people aged 44 and younger.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall said the health secretary is taking action to get people back to health and back to work (Lucy North/PA)

Meanwhile, MSK conditions are the most common conditions that affect older working-age people who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

The Government also says unhealthy lifestyles are playing a role, with people who smoke, drink alcohol at high levels or have a body mass index (BMI) of over 40 more likely to be out of work.

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said the “Health Secretary is already taking action to get people back to health and back to work with extra support to drive down waiting lists in the 20 NHS trusts with the highest levels of economic inactivity”.

These so-called “crack teams”, which will embed surgical high-intensity theatre teams in hospitals to cut waiting lists, have been welcomed but there are concerns they will not tackle the root causes of what is going on.

Analysis by the King’s Fund charity shows that while there is “clearly a connection between waiting lists and employment”, surgery might “not be the solution” when people are out of work due to poor mental health and conditions such as back pain.

As the King’s Fund said, “the majority of these cases will not be solved in an operating theatre”.

Ms Kendall also said the Government will deliver on its pledge to bring in 8,500 new mental health staff and will “expand individual placement support (IPS) to reach an additional 140,000 people with mental health problems” by 2028/29.

IPS is an employment support service integrated within community mental health teams for those people who experience severe mental health conditions.

It aims to help people find and retain employment through targeted help with everything from CV writing to interview preparation to ongoing mental health help.

Also in the plans are “new WorkWell services”, which were set up by the previous Government as a way of enabling GPs to refer patients to employment advisers and other work-related support.

Ms Kendall said the Government is also devolving “new funding, new powers and new responsibilities to tackle economic inactivity to mayors and local areas because local leaders know their communities best.”

The White Paper sets out how the Government will invest £125 million in eight areas across England and Wales “to mobilise local work, health and skills support – so everyone who wants to work can get the joined-up support they need.”

This includes extra funding in three areas – the North East, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire – to stop people falling out of work completely due to ill health.

As previously announced, the Government has also pledged to deliver an additional 40,000 elective appointments a week in the NHS.

A joint programme between several Government departments will also look at an MSK community delivery programme to further reduce waiting times for these conditions.

The White Paper further set out how over 90% of NHS talking therapy services in England currently provide access to employment advisers, but the aim is for this to be 99% by March 2025.

On prevention, the paper says the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will cut smoking and vaping, while there have been already-announced increases in tobacco and alcohol duty and the continuing reformulation of food and drink.

Tony Blair Institute executive director for policy, Sam Sharps, said: “Growing the economy is the only way to get out of the spiral of high taxes and poor public services.

“But we will never get the economic growth we need with nearly three million people out of work due to ill health.

“The key to getting Britain back to work is to keep our working-age population healthy for longer.

“This means shifting to preventative health measures, made possible by advances in screening, digital tools and early interventions.

“TBI estimates that even a 20% reduction in the incidence of six major disease categories that are keeping people out of work – cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic respiratory illness, diabetes and mental health and musculoskeletal disorders – would have significant macroeconomic benefits.”