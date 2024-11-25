Man accused of fatally attacking chef near Notting Hill Carnival denies murder

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a top chef, who worked under Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, after allegedly attacking him near Notting Hill Carnival.

Omar Wilson, 31, allegedly punched 41-year-old chef Mussie Imnetu multiple times in the head outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway, west London, on August 26.

Mr Imnetu was found unconscious with a head injury at about 11.22pm that Monday and received immediate medical attention at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he died on August 30.

Wilson was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm but the charge was changed to murder following Mr Imnetu’s death.

Mussie Imnetu left The Arts Club at about 1pm on August 26 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The defendant, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Belmarsh on Monday to deny murdering the chef.

At a previous court hearing, prosecutor Julian Winship outlined the facts of the case, alleging Wilson “headbutted” Mr Imnetu after the two interacted “in the area” of the carnival.

Around 70 seconds later, Wilson allegedly “punched the deceased five times to his head” and continued “punching him to the head” after he fell to the floor, Mr Winship told the court.

A trial date has been set for February 3 next year, with a time estimate of two to three weeks.

Mr Imnetu had been visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lived and worked as a chef, the Metropolitan Police said.

He left The Arts Club, a private members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm on August 26, wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Mr Imnetu is said to have later bought a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was busy with carnival attendees, at about 10.30pm.

The Arts Club Dubai website says Mr Imnetu worked under celebrity chefs Ramsay and Wareing, as well as Alain Ducasse.