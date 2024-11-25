In Pictures: Storm Bert brings severe flooding across UK

Storm Bert continued to cause disruption across the UK on Monday, with severe flooding in areas of Wales and Northamptonshire.

The Billing Aquadrome leisure park near Northampton has been severely affected by the storm, with firefighters and police working to evacuate residents.

In England, a severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, has been issued for Billing Aquadrome and surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A woman at the aquadrome wades through knee-deep water (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The storm brought more than 80% of November’s average monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Sunday, Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan said it has been “a really difficult weekend” and it is “absolutely devastating” for those affected by flooding.

Rob Scholes, 75, was pictured walking through sludge as an apparent mud slide forced people from their homes in Cwmtillery in Wales (George Thompson/PA)

A boot abandoned in mud after the flooding in south Wales (George Thompson/PA)

London Northwestern Railway reported that no rail services would operate through Northampton station due to the River Nene bursting its banks (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Volunteers from the Red Cross and Re:Act have supported people at the Billing Aquadrome leisure park, providing them with hot food and drink (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Hundreds of homes were left under water, roads were turned into rivers and winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the UK across the weekend.

Many have braved their way through the floods, including this hardy pair with fishing rods (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Firefighters helped to evacuate those at the Billing Aquadrome (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Several roads in Northamptonshire were cut off as the floodwaters rose (Jordan Pettitt/PA)