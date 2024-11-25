Gunman ‘fired directly into car’ when eight-year-old girl was shot

A gunman was seen firing directly into a car in a double shooting in which an eight-year-old girl was seriously hurt.

The girl, who is in hospital in a stable condition, was shot alongside a 34-year-old man in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, west London, just after 5.30pm on Sunday.

Sharon, who was in the area to visit her mother, told the PA news agency: “The guy was shooting directly into a car.

“I was literally coming out of the exit to my mum’s block of flats and as I was going out I saw a guy shooting into the car multiple times.

“He was firing directly, like at close range, as if you’re standing to open a door, they were shooting directly into it.

“I was completely in shock and I just ran back up the stairs because I was really scared.

“Then I looked and I heard screaming afterwards, and then people coming out to call the police.”

Sharon, who did not wish to give her surname, added: “I’ve noticed in the last several years, it has become a lot more unsafe for the people here.”

Another witness, aged 64, who spoke to Metro, described the girl’s mother shouting.

“I heard shots, and then a woman shouting, ‘My baby, my baby’s been shot’… it makes me sick to think about it now.

“There were four or five shots, there was screaming, it’s horrible. A neighbour went out with a duvet to cover the injured.”

A woman living near the scene, who did not want to be named, said she was “scared” after the shooting.

She was in her kitchen cooking and thought fireworks were going off, before armed police arrived and she discovered what had happened.

Local MP Joe Powell said several incidents in the area recently had left residents in fear.

In a statement on X the Labour politician, who represents Kensington and Bayswater, said: “These senseless acts of violence have no place on our streets.

“I know residents in the local community will be rightly concerned for their safety after several recent incidents in the neighbourhood.

“We must work together to better prevent these horrific crimes from happening, and hold those responsible to account.”

The girl’s injuries are not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said, and officers are awaiting an update on the man’s condition.

A 32-year-old woman was also taken to hospital as a precaution but was not hurt.

Superintendent Owen Renowden said on Monday: “This is an appalling incident that has left two people seriously injured, including a young girl who thankfully is in a stable condition this morning.

“I am appealing to the public who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting. Did you hear any gunshots around 5.30pm yesterday evening? Did you see anyone fleeing from the area?

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information surrounding this incident. Your information matters, no matter how insignificant you may think it is.”

Witnesses can contact police on 101, giving the reference CAD5238/24NOV, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.