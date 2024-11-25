Body-in-garden trial told three-year-old died after ‘breathtaking’ cruelty

A couple who buried their three-year-old son’s body in their back garden showed “breathtaking arrogance and cruelty” by failing to summon medical help or give him adequate food, a Crown Court jury has heard.

Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 42 and 43, are accused of causing or allowing the death of Abiyah Yasharahyalah, who is believed to have been buried in early 2020 at the couple’s then home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham.

A trial at Coventry Crown Court has been told that Abiyah died after a respiratory illness at a time when he was suffering from bone fractures, severe malnutrition, rickets, anaemia, stunted growth and severe dental decay.

Tai (right) and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah leaving Coventry Crown Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

His parents both deny causing or allowing death, perverting the course of justice and child cruelty by failing to provide adequate nourishment or summon medical care.

Prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC, delivering the Crown’s closing speech to the jury on Monday, said it would have been obvious to both defendants that Abiyah was in considerable pain before his death.

Mr Hankin said of the defendants: “They had control over their own lives, they were responsible for their actions. At any time they could have made different decisions or reversed decisions whose consequences were obviously detrimental.”

Addressing jurors in the eighth week of the trial, Mr Hankin told the panel: “Consider how easy it would have been to seek medical assistance.”

Alleging that the Yasharahyalahs were motivated by a belief system including a restrictive vegan diet and a desire to avoid unwanted attention, that might lead to an investigation into their misconduct, Mr Hankin said they were prepared to allow their child to “suffer the consequences” of inadequate nutrition and a lack of medical or dental care.

“They acted together,” he said. “They shared parental responsibility, they shared their belief system.

Police in Clarence Road, Handsworth, in December 2022 (Jacob King/PA)

“One parent could not have secretly buried Abiyah’s body in the garden without the support of the other. Each played a part in burying Abiyah or agreeing to his being buried.”

The Crown’s barrister also alleged that each parent had played a part in attempting to obstruct social services.

The couple both claim they did not act wilfully while providing inadequate nutrition, the court has heard, but Mr Hankin said their evidence had the “hallmarks of an unreliable witness” including changes to their accounts of what happened.

“You will have to assess the plausibility of their evidence,” he told the jury.

Mr Hankin also said that the couple’s argument that Abiyah was symptom-free before his death other than a cold-like illness was “for the birds”.

Evidence from examinations of Abiyah’s skeletal remains, which were discovered by police in December 2022, showed he had suffered five broken bones, including a fractured arm, which led to a “false joint”, and rib fractures.

Mr Hankin continued: “He must have been in very considerable pain from the moment the injury was sustained and thereafter for several weeks.

“Neither defendant was able to explain satisfactorily why the emergency services were not called.”

Both parents must have realised Abiyah was not getting enough nutrition and needed medical care, but chose not to provide it, it was alleged.

“Neither of them is stupid,” Mr Hankin said. “They were zealous in their beliefs.”

Disengagement from society and social services had left Tai barely able to walk, and Naiyahmi able to stand but unable to walk, by the time they were interviewed by police, the court heard.

An aerial view of the couple’s rented home and garden (Jacob King/PA)

“This child started life small but normal and over time he became abnormally small,” Mr Hankin told the trial. “Those features must have been discernible to his parents if, as they claim, they were caring, loving and attentive.”

Referring to a comment made by Abiyah’s mother that “nature has a way of doing things”, Mr Hankin said: “That is their attitude ‘We’re right and nature will decide’.

“It is breathtaking arrogance and cruelty,” he added.

The trial continues.