Religious leaders come together to oppose assisted dying Bill

A group of faith leaders have signed a letter opposing the assisted dying Bill ahead of its debate by MPs.

Senior figures representing Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus and Sikhs have warned that a right to die could “all too easily” end in vulnerable people feeling they have “a duty to die”.

In a letter published in The Observer newspaper, the 29 signatories including the Bishop of London, Church of England lead bishop for health and social care, the Roman Catholic Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster and the Chief Rabbi have argued a compassionate response to the end of life lies in investment in palliative care.

They wrote: “Part of the role of faith leaders in communities is to provide spiritual and pastoral care for the sick and for the dying. We hold the hands of loved ones in their final days, we pray with families both before and after death. It is to this vocation that we have been called and it is from this vocation that we write.

“Our pastoral roles make us deeply concerned about the impact the Bill would have on the most vulnerable, opening up the possibility of life-threating abuse and coercion. This is a concern we know is shared by many people, with and without faith.”

The letter also argued that even when surrounded by loving family and friends, people towards the end of their life can still feel that they are a burden and this is “especially the case” while adult social care remains underfunded.

They added: “In this environment, it is easy to see how a ‘right to die’ could all too easily end in feeling you have a duty to die.”

Concluding their letter, the group called for high-quality palliative care services for all who need them, warning that palliative care remains “worryingly underfunded”.

They said: “We believe that a truly compassionate response to the end of life lies in the provision of high-quality palliative care services to all who need them.

“While there are many examples of excellent palliative care in this country, it remains worryingly underfunded.

“Investment in palliative care is the policy of a truly compassionate nation. It is the way to ensure that everyone in society, including the most vulnerable, receives the care they deserve at the end of life.”

MPs will debate the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the Commons on Friday.

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP who has introduced the Bill, has played down concerns about the legislation becoming a “slippery slope”.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trever Phillips programme, she said: “In terms of the concept of a slippery slope, the title of the Bill is very, very clear. It is called Terminally Ill Adults End of Life Bill.

“It cannot include anybody other than people who are terminally ill with a number of months of their life left to live.

“It very clearly states that the Bill will not cover anybody else other than people in that category.”

Ms Leadbeater also said she had no doubts “whatsoever”, adding: “I wouldn’t put the Bill forward if I did. What I’m very clear about is we have got people now who the law is failing. We have got people taking their own lives.

“We have got families losing loved ones in very harrowing circumstances and we have got people having very painful deaths … so there is a very clear problem that needs to be solved.

“By creating a legal framework, we will improve the situation.”