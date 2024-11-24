Cop29 finance deal ‘woefully inadequate’, Greenpeace says

A financial package for developing nations agreed at Cop29 is “woefully inadequate”, according to climate campaign group Greenpeace.

The 300 billion dollar (£239.5 billion) agreement, which is designed to help combat the impacts of global warming, was announced at the Cop29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Jasper Inventor, head of the Cop29 Greenpeace delegation, said: “The agreed finance goal is woefully inadequate and overshadowed by the level of despair and scale of action needed.

“The best and worst of multilateralism saw isolated blockers and difficult talks stymie change before a deal was brokered at the death knell.

“Our true opponents are the fossil fuel merchants of despair and reckless nature destroyers who hide snugly behind every government’s low climate ambition. Their lobbyists must be disallowed and leaders need to summon the courage to get on the right side of history.

“People are fed up, disillusioned, but we’ll persist and resist because this is a fight for our future! We will not give up. As we look to Cop30 in Belem, we must hold on to hope – hope that is firmly anchored on people demanding climate ambition.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband called the package a “critical 11th-hour deal at the 11th hour for the climate” as the conference drew to a close.

US President Joe Biden said that while “substantial work” remained to be done, the conference had set an “ambitious international climate finance goal”.

“While some may seek to deny or delay the clean energy revolution that’s under way in America and around the world, nobody can reverse it — nobody,” he said.