Army officer charged after airport alert over dummy hand grenade

A senior officer in the British Army has been charged after allegedly taking a decommissioned hand grenade through Scotland’s busiest airport.

A bomb squad was called to Edinburgh Airport in October and Lt Col Hugo Clark is accused of taking a deactivated explosive through security.

The item, a dummy grenade used in training according to reports, was assessed as “non-viable and posed no threat”.

Officers charged the 54-year-old in connection with the incident but Police Scotland have not said what the offence is.

He was released from custody at the time and will appear before a court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.05am on Wednesday October 16, police were called by security at Edinburgh Airport after a decommissioned ordnance device was found during scanning of a passenger’s hand luggage.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and the item was assessed as non-viable and posed no threat.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

A spokesperson for the Army said: “A service person was involved in a security incident at Edinburgh Airport on October 16.

“As the matter is the subject of ongoing legal proceedings we won’t comment further.”

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has been approached for comment.