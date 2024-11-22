Nikita Hand wins civil rape case against MMA fighter Conor McGregor

A woman who accused Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel has won her claim against him for damages in a High Court civil case.

The jury in the civil case against Mr McGregor delivered its verdict on Friday afternoon.

The total amount of damages awarded to Ms Hand by the jury was 248,603.60 euro.

Mr McGregor had faced an accusation that he “brutally raped and battered” Nikita Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

The Irish sports star previously told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

Ms Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, lost her case against another man, James Lawrence, who she accused of assaulting her by allegedly having sex without her consent at the same hotel.

Following eight days of evidence and three days listening to closing speeches and the judge’s charge, the jury of eight women and four men spent six hours and 10 minutes deliberating before returning with its verdict.

Mr McGregor shook his head after the jury read out that Ms Hand had won her case against him.

Mr McGregor was accompanied by his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, parents, sister and brother-in-law.

He sat in the back row of the court, between his partner and mother, Margaret.

Ms Hand, 35, cried and was hugged by her partner and supporters.

A number of police were in the courtroom as the verdict was delivered.