Ministers seek EU negotiator to lead reset talks

Ministers are hiring a new EU negotiator as Sir Keir Starmer seeks to reset Britain’s relationship with Europe.

The post, worth at least £150,000 a year and advertised by the Cabinet Office, would act as a “sherpa” for all of the UK’s dealings with the bloc.

The role is described as “principal adviser to the Prime Minister and the minister for European Union relations (Nick Thomas-Symonds) on matters relating to relations with the EU and delivering the ‘EU reset’ and on international economic issues”.

The applicant would also need to act as the “EU sherpa”, representing the Prime Minister at negotiations.

Nick Thomas-Symonds (UK Parliament)

The Trade and Co-operation Agreement, the basis for the UK-EU relationship after Brexit, will be subject to renewal talks in 2025.

The sherpa would likely be responsible for overseeing these talks, and receive a salary between £153,000 and £200,000.

Sir Keir has stressed the importance of resetting ties with Europe, and in his first months as Prime Minister has visited capitals across the continent to meet national leaders.

However, the Tories sought to suggest hiring a new EU negotiator showed the Prime Minister was attempting to “undermine Brexit and our status as a sovereign nation with his plan to take the country back into the EU”.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel added: “The Conservative Party will not stand by and allow the will of the British people be reversed while Labour arrogantly capitulates to the EU.”

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.