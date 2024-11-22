King laughs at British comedian’s impression of Donald Trump at Royal Variety

The King seemed amused as he laughed at British comedian Matt Forde’s impression of President-elect Donald Trump on the stage of the Royal Variety Performance.

Charles attended the show at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the first time as patron of the Royal Variety charity, following in the footsteps of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, he said: “The charity’s crucial work in assisting those who have fallen ill, had an accident or hit hard times is as essential now as it ever has been.

“I would like to thank all of those who have worked so hard to stage this year’s production and wish everyone a very enjoyable evening.”

Matt Forde arrives for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

The performance saw political comic Forde reference the unfounded claims Mr Trump repeated during his presidential debate against Democrat candidate Kamala Harris earlier this year, that illegal immigrants from Haiti were eating locals’ pets in the small Ohio city of Springfield.

Forde exclaimed in the president-elect’s voice: “They’re eating the cats, they’re eating the dogs!”

He then turned to address Charles from the stage, saying in Mr Trump’s voice: “Your Majesty King Charles, you’re named after a spaniel – be very careful, they’ll eat you alive.”

The King was seen laughing in response to the joke from the royal box.

Charles appeared at the event without the Queen, who insisted the “show must go on” after pulling out of attending the performance on Friday evening as doctors advised that she should prioritise rest.

Charles meets Sir Elton John as he arrives for the Royal Variety Performance (Toby Melville/PA)

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.

“With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned.”

A royal source said the Queen was “naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that ‘the show must go on'”.

“She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon,” the source added.

The Royal Variety Performance will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player in December.

Money raised from the show will go to help people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance, with the Royal Variety Charity launching an initiative to help those with mental health issues this year.