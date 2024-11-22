Foreign Secretary vows to ‘do everything that is necessary’ to help Ukraine

The Foreign Secretary has vowed to continue to “do everything that is necessary” to help Ukraine combat Russia after Vladimir Putin threatened strikes on the UK.

The Russian president used a new ballistic missile against Ukraine on Thursday, with Mr Putin claiming the use of the weapon was in response to the UK and US allowing missiles they have supplied to Ukraine to be used to strike targets in Russia.

“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities,” he said.

In response, David Lammy and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot promised to continue to support Ukraine and put the country “in the best position to achieve a just and lasting peace”.

Writing in the i newspaper, the two said: “By launching his illegal and unprovoked full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine 1,000 days ago this week, not only did Vladimir Putin accelerate the largest war on the European continent since the Second World War, he also sought to rewrite the international order.

“The annihilation of the global architecture that has been the cornerstone of international peace and security for generations. All to justify his illegal and intolerable aggression against a sovereign European country.

“The UK and France will not let him do so. Together with our allies, we will do everything that is necessary to put Ukraine in the best position to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

Following Russia’s strike on Dnipro, Volodymyr Zelensky declared the use of a ballistic missile a “clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war”.

The Ukrainian president urged world leaders – his “dear partners” – not to be cowed by Mr Putin’s actions otherwise there will be “endless Russian strikes” and “not just against Ukraine”.

“A lack of tough reactions to Russia’s actions sends a message that such behavior is acceptable,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is what Putin is doing. Putin must feel the cost of his deranged ambitions.

“Response is needed. Pressure is needed. Russia must be forced into real peace, which can only be achieved through strength.

“Otherwise, there will be endless Russian strikes, threats, and destabilisation-not just against Ukraine.”

The UK is believed to have allowed its Storm Shadow missiles to be used by Ukrainian forces within the Kursk region of Russia, while the US has given permission for its ATACMS weapons to be fired at targets in Mr Putin’s country.

Mr Putin confirmed Russia has tested the new intermediate-range weapon in an attack on Dnipro in response.

The US said the weapon was a new, experimental intermediate-range missile based on Russia’s existing RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

In Westminster, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “My understanding is that it is the first time that Russia has used a ballistic missile in Ukraine with a range of several thousand kilometres.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said it was “yet another example of Putin’s recklessness”.

He said: “Since the illegal invasion of Ukraine began, Russia has consistently and irresponsibly escalated the conflict while Ukraine continues to fight in self-defence for a democratic future.”

The missile’s range far outstrips that of newly authorised US and British-supplied weapons, which can hit targets around 250-300km away.

The distance from Moscow to London is around 2,500km, suggesting the range of the new missile could threaten the UK.

Mr Healey said the UK knew Russia had been “preparing for months” to fire a new ballistic missile.

Downing Street and the Ministry of Defence have repeatedly declined to comment publicly on Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow.

“It risks both operational security and in the end the only one that benefits from such a public debate is President Putin,” Mr Healey told MPs.

The head of the UK’s armed forces, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, met Mr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss the war on Thursday.

Mr Zelensky said: “We discussed defence co-operation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, focusing on developing and enhancing the technological capabilities of the armed forces of Ukraine.

“Particular attention was given to Ukraine’s current military needs and the continued support from our partners.”