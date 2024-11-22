British lawyer’s parents ‘devastated’ at her suspected poisoning death

The parents of a British lawyer who died after allegedly being served drinks laced with methanol in Laos have said they are “devastated by the loss of our beautiful, kind and loving daughter”.

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was one of a number of people taken to hospital after the incident in the popular backpacking town of Vang Vieng last week.

Police in Laos have detained the manager and owner of a hostel in connection with the death of Ms White and five others, who are also believed to have been poisoned.

In a statement, Ms White’s parents said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, kind and loving daughter Simone.

“Simone was one of a kind and had the most wonderful energy and spark for life.

“She was a soul who gave so much to so many and was loved by her family, friends and colleagues.

“Simone has been taken from us too soon, she will be sorely missed by her brother, grandmother and entire family.

“Our hearts go out to all other families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

The Nana Backpacker Hostel in Vang Vieng (Anupam Nath/AP)

An officer at Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police office said no charges have been filed but a “number of people” have been detained in the case.

Staff at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which is still operating but not accepting new guests, confirmed the manager and owner were among those taken in for questioning.

Ms White was a lawyer with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs, whose work involved general commercial matters, and contentious and non-contentious intellectual property law issues, according to the firm’s website.

In a statement, the law firm said: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Simone White.

“Simone was a talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her and someone who epitomised (our firm’s) values.

“Our thoughts go out to all of Simone’s family, friends and those colleagues and clients who had the privilege to work with and know Simone. She will be sincerely missed.”