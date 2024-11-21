Police close investigation into social media post by journalist Allison Pearson

Essex Police have closed an investigation into a journalist for alleged incitement of racial hatred over a post online that has since been deleted.

An independent review will be launched into the force’s handling of the case.

Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson said she was wearing her dressing gown when she was spoken to by two constables from Essex Police on Remembrance Sunday, about a year-old post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

News of the visit sparked a backlash, including from former Conservative prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who both called the incident “appalling”, and X owner Elon Musk.

Essex Police had been carrying out an investigation under the Public Order Act but said on Thursday that it decided to take “no further action” after the Crown Prosecution Service advised that no charges should be brought.

The force added that the National Police Chiefs’ Council hate crime lead has agreed to conduct an independent review into the force’s handling of the matter.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We investigate crimes reported to us without fear or favour.

“We’re sometimes faced with allegations of crime where people have strong opposing views.

“That’s why we work so hard to remain impartial and to investigate allegations, regardless of where they might lead.”

Speaking on her Planet Normal podcast, Ms Pearson said the visit by Essex Police “upset” her.

“Whatever I did or didn’t tweet, if somebody found it offensive, that to me is still not a reason for two policemen to come to my house on a Sunday morning,” she said.