‘No regrets’, says man who threw egg at John Prescott

The man who threw an egg and became involved in a punch-up with John Prescott said on Thursday he had “no regrets” and his thoughts were with the late politician’s loved ones.

Craig Evans threw an egg at Lord Prescott who had just got off his campaign bus, the Prescott Express, to speak at a Labour Party general election rally in Wales in May 2001.

Ex-boxer Lord Prescott instinctively turned and punched the farming protester and an unseemly brawl broke out – all captured by TV cameras.

Craig Evans being led away by police in 2001 (David Kendall/PA)

On Thursday Mr Evans, a father-of-two, who lives on a remote farm in the snow-capped Clwyd hills outside Denbigh in North Wales, shook his head when asked if he had any regrets and replied: “No regrets.”

But Mr Evans, 53, said he still gets invited on TV shows to talk about the event but always declines and has been ducking the issue for years.

“It was a long time ago,” Mr Evans said.

“It is what it is. It’s what I’m known locally for. I’ve got nothing else to say really, I duck it all the time. I’ve ducked it for years.

“A friend phoned up just to say he had died. He had had Alzheimer’s, I believe. I would not wish that on anyone.

“I’ve got nothing to say really other than, thoughts with his family.

“My grandfather had Alzheimer’s, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It’s a terrible thing, it robs the person of themselves.

“It’s sad for his family and the people around him.”

Mr Evans, then aged 29, and a farm worker from Denbigh, was taken away in handcuffs by police after the fisticuffs, but neither man was charged with any offence.

A number of newspaper surveys carried out after the punch suggested the public supported Lord Prescott’s actions, later earning him the nickname ‘Two Jabs’, and Labour went on to win the general election the following month.