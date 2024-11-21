Flynn is a star with immense talent, says Swinney amid double-jobbing row

John Swinney has described Stephen Flynn as a “star” with “immense talent” amid concerns over the SNP Westminster leader’s plans to run for Holyrood.

The First Minister said Mr Flynn has a “huge contribution to make” to the party.

Mr Flynn revealed last week that he intends to run in the 2026 Scottish Parliament election for a seat currently filled by SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll.

He sparked a backlash from within his party when he said he will continue being an MP, although he also vowed not to take two salaries.

Amid questions over the Aberdeen South MP’s political ambitions, Mr Swinney also said he would stay on as party leader after 2026.

MP Stephen Flynn has caused an internal row within the SNP after announcing his intention to run as an MSP (Lucy North/PA)

Speaking to journalists after First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, the First Minister said of Mr Flynn: “I think he’s one of our great staffers.

“I think Stephen has a huge contribution to make to the activity and agenda of the SNP – he is a superb contributor.”

The SNP leader said it is up to the party whether Mr Flynn is allowed to run as an MSP, and added: “But let there be absolutely no doubt that I think Stephen Flynn is one of our stars and I think he’s got a huge contribution to make to our party.”

The First Minister – who previously served as both an MSP and an MP for two years – said holding two jobs was “very, very demanding”.

He added: “That’s a very real fact that’s got to be considered in any judgment about that issue.

Speaking of Mr Flynn, he said: “He is an immense talent and he’s a superbly talented individual.”

Public finance minister Ivan McKee said holding jobs in Holyrood and Westminster ‘is not sustainable’ (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

His comments came after SNP public finance minister Ivan McKee earlier said double-jobbing as an MP and MSP “isn’t sustainable”.

Mr Flynn, who wants to contest the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat, was among the SNP politicians who criticised former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross for dual mandates.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday, Mr McKee praised Mr Flynn’s talent but cautioned against taking on both jobs at once.

“I think double-jobbing – working as an MP and an MSP – isn’t sustainable,” he said.

“I’ve got a full-time job as an MSP and a minister, I gave up work that I had, a consultancy and a directorship that I had that was paid work.

“I didn’t need to give it up when I came into Parliament, (but) I recognised that this was a full-time job that needs a full-time commitment.”

Speaking at the weekend, Mr Flynn said the situation was “not particularly pleasant” and he shut down suggestions his attempted move to Holyrood is a bid to manoeuvre himself into position to be the next party leader.