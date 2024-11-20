Swinney says ‘we’ve all moved on’ after Eric Trump criticises support for Harris

John Swinney has said “we’ve all moved on” from the US presidential election, as he responded to Eric Trump’s comments about the First Minister’s support for Kamala Harris.

President-elect Donald Trump’s son said it was “nasty” of the First Minister to endorse his Democrat rival ahead of the vote, saying Mr Swinney had “read the temperature very wrong”.

In an interview with the PA news agency on Tuesday, Eric Trump also hit out at the Scottish Government’s record on business, saying too much red tape is putting off international investors.

Mr Swinney was asked about the comments while visiting Wardie Primary School in Edinburgh on Wednesday to promote the Read, Write, Count with the First Minister initiative.

He told the PA news agency he had sought to give an honest answer when asked who he supported ahead of the US presidential vote.

He said: “I think what’s important is that when you get asked a question as a politician, you just give the answer that you think you should give, and I gave the answer that I thought I should give.

Eric Trump said his father will be visiting Scotland next year (Jane Barlow/PA)

“But I recognise that we’ve all moved on since then. We’ve had the US election, President-elect Trump is getting ready for office.

“I’ve expressed our good wishes to President-elect Trump and set out that Scotland will work with the United States according to the values that we all share.”

He defended the Scottish Government’s record on business, saying Scotland has a “formidable record” on attracting inward investment which puts it ahead of most other parts of the UK.

Eric Trump also said his father would be visiting Scotland next year for the opening of a new golf course his company has developed.

Asked if he would seek to meet the US president, Mr Swinney said he would consider any meeting at the time.

He reiterated concerns about potential tariffs on exports of single malt Scotch whisky to the US under the incoming Trump administration.

The Trump family owns two golf courses in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

On Tuesday, Eric Trump suggested it is only his family’s “love” for Scotland that keeps them investing.

The Trump family owns two golf courses in Scotland and has roots in the Isle of Lewis on the Outer Hebrides, where Donald Trump’s mother once lived.

Speaking at the Trump golf course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, Eric Trump criticised the First Minister’s intervention.

He said: “And now, all of a sudden, you have two countries that could have the greatest political relationship.

“Again, my father adores Scotland, and you have a First Minister coming out and just being fairly nasty in the days leading up.

“I mean, who did that benefit? Did that benefit Scotland?

“You know, you just asked about tariffs? Does that benefit that? If he ever needs to call my father and ask about tariffs or negotiate a base, does that benefit Scotland?”