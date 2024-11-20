Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blockade factory

Campaigners are staging a protest outside a factory in Edinburgh in a demonstration against arms being sent to Israel.

Protesters said Leonardo UK makes components for F-35 fighter jets which are used by Israel.

More than 100 local residents and workers from across Scotland blockaded the entrance to the Leonardo factory in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

They are calling for the company to immediately cut any links with Israel.

Rebecca, 38, a charity project manager, said: “I’m so deeply upset and angry at the slaughter and degradation of people in Gaza, Palestine more widely, and in Lebanon.

“This is not simply a ‘humanitarian disaster’ – it’s a deliberate action by Israel to eliminate all human life.

“Here in Scotland, we campaigned for free period products, but in Gaza, Israel’s blockade means essential items are absent: not just period products but basic medicine, shampoo, or soap.”

Patrick, 29, a bar worker, said: “I’m here today because it’s our obligation under international law to do what we can to ensure our communities are not complicit in genocide.”

Earlier this autumn the UK Government suspended around 30 arms export licences to Israel out of a total of approximately 350 licences because of concerns they could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza conflict, however an exemption was made for some licences related to components of F-35 fighter jets.

Leonardo UK has been asked for comment.