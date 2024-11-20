Prince of Wales praises woman who overcame homelessness during visit to Newport

The Prince of Wales has spoken of his admiration for a woman who has overcome homelessness, praising her as a “force of nature”.

William was visiting the Nelson Trust in Newport, where local organisations had gathered to discuss approaches to preventing women’s homelessness in the Welsh city as part of his Homewards project.

The issue is reportedly rising in the city, with women more susceptible to experiencing so-called hidden homelessness compared to men, as they are less likely to rough sleep due to safety fears.

As part of his visit, William viewed portraits of six women forming the Women of Newport photography series, which aims to change perceptions about homelessness and demonstrate that recovery is possible.

The Prince of Wales met five women from the photography series (Dimitris Legakis/PA)

He met five of the women, including Rebecca, who described how she had been in foster care from age 10 before being placed in a homeless hostel at the age of 16.

She talked about losing her former partner and her father within a short period, leading her to attempt suicide, but told William how she is now a working mother-of-two who wants to help others.

“I have broken the cycle,” the 32-year-old care assistant told William. “I never had support as a child growing up.

“There are so many different times that there wasn’t the right support in place. But I am proud of who I am today.”

Rebecca, who has recently started studying for a degree in psychology, described how she lives in a council house in a “broken housing estate” affected by poverty.

William replied: “You seem like a force of nature, Rebecca. We need more Rebeccas in the world.

“What you have been through, you have been through more things than people go through in their entire lifetimes.

“You have done amazingly well. I’m not sure I would come out of the other side like you.”

The Nelson Trust is a member of Homewards Newport Coalition – one of six locations where William’s five-year project to tackle homelessness is taking place.

The prince speaks to a group during a visit to Homewards Newport (Dimitris Legakis/PA)

William met with businesses, charities and organisations including Newport City Home, Newport City Council, Newport Live, Pobl, Dick Lovett and Public Health Wales.

He heard about the work they are doing to support efforts to end women’s homelessness.

Speaking to a table discussing early intervention, William spoke of the need to understand and humanise issues of homelessness and “change the narrative, lose the stigma”.

He said: “It is how do we break down and give you the freedom to do things differently?

“That’s the bit I think I can be – the slight disruptor here – and say to you all to think differently, outside the box because this is unique what you’re doing.”

Before the visit to the Nelson Trust, William and Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton – chief fire officer at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and an advocate for Homewards – privately met women at a support service.

They met women who had experienced homelessness due to domestic abuse and sexual exploitation.

Ms Cohen-Hatton, who was homeless in Newport as a teenager, said women were more likely to experience sofa surfing or sleeping on public transport, so are under-represented in data.

William was joined by chief fire officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton on his visit (Dimitris Legakis/PA)

She previously featured in William’s ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, which aired earlier this year.

Describing the private visit, she said they had met “several women all on different journeys”.

“One of the things I’ve seen is the prince’s focus on the human impact of homelessness,” she said.

“I think he was quite moved. He is very good with his mannerisms and his line of questioning.

“It is always led by the person he is talking to. He is very good at putting people at ease and helping them relax.”

The Homewards project, which was launched in 2023, is spearheaded by William and The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It is a five-year programme, operating in Newport, Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole, Lambeth, Northern Ireland and Sheffield, which aims to work across areas of society to end homelessness in the UK.

Homewards will use findings from each location to create a model that can be adopted across the UK and internationally.

Earlier on Wednesday, the initiative launched a report focusing on women’s homelessness in Newport.