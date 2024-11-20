In Pictures: Snow continues to blanket parts of the UK
Temperatures dropped below zero in some parts of the country on Wednesday morning.
By contributor By PA
Published
People across the UK continued to battle snow and ice on Wednesday as the country woke up to another day of freezing conditions.
Temperatures dropped below zero this morning, with the south-west and south-east of England reaching -1C, according to the Met Office.
The Met Office issued three yellow weather warnings covering parts of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the east and north of England, the Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.