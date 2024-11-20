Shropshire Star
In Pictures: One Direction stars join family and friends at Liam Payne funeral

Singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined other guests at the private service in Buckinghamshire.

Pallbearers carry the coffin into the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne
Pallbearers carried Payne’s coffin into the funeral service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Members of One Direction were among the mourners gathered for the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday.

Singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined other guests at the private service to remember Payne following his death aged 31 last month.

Prior to the funeral starting dozens of locals and fans gathered to pay their final respects to Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire
A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne pulled up outside St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of the One Direction singer
On top of the carriage, there was a red floral tribute which said ‘son’ and a blue tribute which said ‘daddy’, in reference to the son, Bear, that Payne shares with Cheryl Tweedy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A funeral director places floral tribute which says 'Daddy' in the churchyard at the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne
A funeral director places a floral tribute which said ‘Daddy’ in the churchyard at the funeral service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Pallbearers carry the coffin into the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne
Pallbearers carried Payne’s coffin into the church (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Liam Payne’s coffin is carried by pallbearers after the funeral service for the One Direction singer
The service was held at St Mary’s Church in Amersham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former One Direction band member Harry Styles after the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne
Former One Direction band member Harry Styles, dressed in black, arrived for the service in a BMW (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Niall Horan (right) after the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne
Styles was joined by bandmate Niall Horan … (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne
Zayn Malik … (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne
… and Louis Tomlinson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman after the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne
Music mogul Simon Cowell, right, who put Payne, Styles, Tomlinson, Malik and Horan together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010, was also among the mourners (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cheryl Tweedy, the former partner of One Direction singer Liam Payne, after his funeral service
Cheryl Tweedy, who was in a relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018, also attended (Jonathan Brady/PA)
James Corden hugs another guest after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne
TV star James Corden hugs another guest after the funeral service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
