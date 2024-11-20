Cheryl Tweedy and One Direction members mourn Liam Payne at his funeral

Cheryl Tweedy and members of One Direction were among the friends and family to pay their final respects to Liam Payne at his funeral.

Singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson reunited alongside other mourners at the private funeral in Buckinghamshire to remember Payne following his death aged 31 in Argentina last month.

Girls Aloud star Tweedy, who was in a relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018, was seen leaving the service at St Mary’s Church in Amersham wearing a black coat and black sunglasses.

Music mogul Simon Cowell was seen embracing Payne’s father Geoff and mother Karen as they left the church.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman after the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A horse-drawn carriage carried the dark blue coffin with silver handles and topped with white roses to the service.

On top of the carriage, there was a red floral tribute which said “son” and a blue tribute which said “daddy”.

Following the service, his coffin was carried outside and placed inside a black Jaguar hearse.

Pop star Styles, dressed in all black, arrived at the service in a BMW alongside TV star James Corden, while X Factor judge Cowell arrived with his fiancee, Lauren Silverman.

Harry Styles attended the service alongside his fellow One Direction band members (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Horan attended alongside his girlfriend Amelia Woolley, while Malik arrived to the church shortly after Tomlinson.

Other guests attending include Payne’s girlfriend, US influencer Kate Cassidy, who arrived alongside Damian Hurley, the son of model Elizabeth Hurley.

Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, who wore long black coats and sunglasses, also supported their bandmate Tweedy by attending the service.

Niall Horan after the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne (PA)

Prior to the funeral starting, dozens of locals and fans gathered to pay their final respects to Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Fans around the world held vigils in his memory following his death, while a shrine to the late star was created in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

He died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley (centre) arrive for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He rose to fame alongside Styles, Tomlinson, Malik and Horan when Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

Payne later went on to launch a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo.