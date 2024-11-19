Pro-democracy activists jailed in Hong Kong day after Starmer met President Xi

The UK has criticised China for jailing dozens of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong the day after Sir Keir Starmer raised human rights concerns with Xi Jinping.

The timing of the sentencing is embarrassing for Sir Keir, who became the first UK prime minister since 2018 to meet the Chinese leader when they held talks in the margins of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

But Downing Street defended the decision to meet the Chinese premier because it gave him the opportunity to raise his concerns face-to-face.

Asked if Sir Keir knew the 45 democracy activists were going to be sentenced on Tuesday when he met Mr Xi, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “I wouldn’t expect advance notice, no.”

The spokeswoman added: “The Prime Minister, in engaging pragmatically, was able to raise concerns directly, and we believe there are benefits to that.

“Our position in relation to Hong Kong has been very clear for some time, but we raise our concerns at all levels and in engaging with the Chinese the Prime Minister was able to do that at the very highest level yesterday, and we believe there are clear benefits to doing that.”

Sir Keir told the BBC it is important to have a “pragmatic relationship” with China but “it is important that where we disagree, we’re open about that and talk about our disagreements, as we did yesterday”.

The Prime Minister told Mr Xi he wanted a relationship that would “avoid surprises where possible”.

Just hours later the ex-politicians and pro-democracy activists were sentenced to four to 10 years in prison in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case under a Beijing-imposed law that crushed the pro-democracy movement in the former British territory.

The activists were sentenced for their role in an unofficial primary election held in 2020, with law professor Benny Tai receiving a 10-year sentence for his leading role in the vote.

Two of the 47 original defendants were acquitted earlier this year. The rest either pleaded guilty or were found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion.

Indo-Pacific minister Catherine West said: “China’s imposition of the national security law (NSL) in Hong Kong has eroded the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers.

“Today’s sentencing is a clear demonstration of the Hong Kong authorities’ use of the NSL to criminalise political dissent.

“Those sentenced today were exercising their right to freedom of speech, of assembly and of political participation, as guaranteed under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Basic Law.

“The UK will always stand up for the people of Hong Kong, and all states should uphold their international obligations to protect these fundamental rights.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said the sentences under the “draconian” law were appalling.

She said: “Yesterday the Prime Minister met President Xi and said he wanted a respectful relationship, a relationship where both countries try to avoid surprises… But less than 24 hours later the Sino-British declaration has been trampled on yet again with this sentencing of 45 pro-democracy campaigners.

“Where does this leave the Government’s reset with Beijing?”