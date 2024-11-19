Jeremy Hunt: NHS ‘most micro-managed healthcare system in world’

The NHS is “one of the most micro-managed healthcare systems in the world”, former chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.

The Conservative MP for Godalming and Ash made his first contribution in the Commons since returning to the backbenches during Health Questions on Tuesday.

As Mr Hunt asserted that the problem in the NHS is “not bad management”, Health Secretary Wes Streeting referred to the Tories’ historic loss at the election, describing it as “a really great example of how you can improve things by sacking bad managers”.

Mr Hunt is the longest serving health secretary in British political history, serving from 2012-2018 in the cabinets of former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

Speaking from the backbenches, Mr Hunt said: “Can I welcome the Secretary of State’s plans to reform the NHS, but caution against the idea that the answer is to fire more incompetent managers?

“The answer is not bad management, but micromanagement from the centre, which see hospitals managed with more than 100 targets by NHS England, making it one of the most micro-managed healthcare systems in the world.

“So will his plans have more autonomy for managers to help them innovate, save money and improve care for patients?”

Mr Streeting replied: “It is my view that when you have too many targets and you’re measuring everything, you end up measuring nothing, that we need to give more freedom and autonomy to good leaders and more clinical leaders and managers in the NHS who are coming up with some of the best productivity gains in the system.

“That’s why we’ve announced new support and investment in the college of leadership for both clinical leaders and executive leaders in the NHS.

“I’d be delighted to meet with him to discuss those issues, he was a great chair of the Select Committee.

“But I’d also just say to (Mr Hunt) that back in July, we saw a really great example of how you can improve things by sacking bad managers.”

Mr Hunt’s tenure as Health Secretary ended in 2018 when he became Foreign Secretary following the resignation of Boris Johnson, and he was succeeded by Matt Hancock.

After being defeated by Mr Johnson in the 2019 Tory leadership race he returned to the backbenches and became chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee in 2020.

In the aftermath of Liz Truss’ mini-budget that led to the dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, Mr Hunt was appointed to the role, and was kept in the position by Rishi Sunak upon his accession to No 10.

Mr Hunt was re-elected as an MP in July’s general election with a slim majority of 891, and after a short stint as shadow chancellor, he followed Mr Sunak to the back benches upon Kemi Badenoch’s appointment as Tory leader.