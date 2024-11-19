In Pictures: UK shivers as snowy weather sweeps in

The “first taste of winter” caused traffic delays and school closures in parts of the UK on Tuesday as the country saw wintry showers and a light blanketing of snow.

Weather warnings covered the east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London and lasting until Saturday evening.

Snow covering Holmfirth, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A person walks their dog during snowfall in Warwick (Jacob King/PA)

Horses are exercised on the gallops at Sam Drinkwater’s Granary Stables, Strensham, Worcestershire (David Davies/PA)

Snowy conditions in Carr Gate, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Early morning dog walkers near Durham Cathedral (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Buxton in the Derbyshire peaks woke up to snow on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Met Office, which described the conditions as “the first taste of winter”, said 5-10cm of snow would prove disruptive in England.

Ducks walk across snow-covered ground at a park in Buxton, Derbyshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Snow surrounds All Saints Netherthong Church in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

People walk through a park after overnight snowfall in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Early morning on a snowy street in Warwick (Jacob King/PA)

Buxton in Derbyshire saw several centimetres of snow overnight (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sheep graze in a snow-covered field on a farm in Clayton West, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)