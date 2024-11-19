Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: UK shivers as snowy weather sweeps in

An Arctic blast ushered in the ‘first taste of winter’ on Tuesday.

By contributor By PA Reporters
Published
People playing in the snow
People play in the snow on the hills of Buxton, Derbyshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

The “first taste of winter” caused traffic delays and school closures in parts of the UK on Tuesday as the country saw wintry showers and a light blanketing of snow.

Weather warnings covered the east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London and lasting until Saturday evening.

Aerial view of snow covering Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
Snow covering Holmfirth, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A person walking a dog during snowfall in Warwick
A person walks their dog during snowfall in Warwick (Jacob King/PA)
Horses on the gallops in the snow
Horses are exercised on the gallops at Sam Drinkwater’s Granary Stables, Strensham, Worcestershire (David Davies/PA)
Snowy conditions in Carr Gate, West Yorkshire
Snowy conditions in Carr Gate, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
People walk a dog on snow covered hill near to Durham Cathedral
Early morning dog walkers near Durham Cathedral (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A person walks along a snowy street
Buxton in the Derbyshire peaks woke up to snow on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Met Office, which described the conditions as “the first taste of winter”, said 5-10cm of snow would prove disruptive in England.

Ducks walking across snow-covered ground
Ducks walk across snow-covered ground at a park in Buxton, Derbyshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Snow surrounds All Saints Netherthong Church in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
Snow surrounds All Saints Netherthong Church in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A snow-covered park in Buxton
People walk through a park after overnight snowfall in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)
A person walks a dog along a snowy street in Warwick
Early morning on a snowy street in Warwick (Jacob King/PA)
Snow-covered road signs in the dark
Buxton in Derbyshire saw several centimetres of snow overnight (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sheep graze in a snow-covered field
Sheep graze in a snow-covered field on a farm in Clayton West, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Overnight snow covers foliage and benches in a dark park
Overnight snow covers foliage and benches in a park in the centre of Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular