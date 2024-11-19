In Pictures: UK shivers as snowy weather sweeps in
An Arctic blast ushered in the ‘first taste of winter’ on Tuesday.
By contributor By PA Reporters
Published
The “first taste of winter” caused traffic delays and school closures in parts of the UK on Tuesday as the country saw wintry showers and a light blanketing of snow.
Weather warnings covered the east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London and lasting until Saturday evening.
The Met Office, which described the conditions as “the first taste of winter”, said 5-10cm of snow would prove disruptive in England.
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.