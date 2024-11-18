XL bully owner pleads guilty over dog attack which left man, 54, dead

A man has admitted being the owner of a XL bully which killed his neighbour while it was dangerously out of control.

Ian Langley, 54, suffered fatal neck injuries when he was attacked while he walked his puppy in Shiney Row near Sunderland on October 3 last year.

Christopher Bell, 45, formerly of Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which caused injury leading to death while dangerously out of control in a public place.