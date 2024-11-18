Third person charged over Stonehenge Just Stop Oil protest

A third person has been charged in connection with orange powder being sprayed on Stonehenge during a Just Stop Oil protest.

Luke Watson, 35, of Manuden, Bishop’s Stortford, was charged with one count of aiding, abetting, counselling and/or procuring destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument.

Watson is also charged with one count of aiding, abetting, counselling and/or procuring causing a public nuisance, Wiltshire Police said.

Two other people, Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 22, were previously charged with destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument, and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance following the incident on June 19.

All three defendants are due to appear before Salisbury Magistrates’ Court for a first hearing on December 13.

Following the protest, English Heritage said experts quickly removed the orange powder from the stones.