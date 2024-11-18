Starmer calls for ‘respectful’ relationship with China in meeting with Xi

Sir Keir Starmer has said he told Xi Jinping he wanted “respectful” relations with Beijing as he became the first prime minister to meet the Chinese president since 2018.

The Prime Minister raised the case of detained pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai in a sign he was prepared to challenge China over human rights abuses, but he also signalled a desire for greater business co-operation.

Sir Keir also suggested a full UK-China meeting in London or Beijing as part of his desire for “consistent, durable, respectful” ties between the two countries.

Sir Keir Starmer and Xi Jinping met in Rio de Janeiro (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The pair met in Brazil, where both leaders are attending the G20 summit.

Sir Keir said a “strong UK-China relationship is important for both of our countries” and for the “broader international community”.

The UK-China relationship has deteriorated in recent years, with concerns over security, human rights and the sanctioning of Westminster parliamentarians souring ties with Beijing.

Despite the renewed engagement by the Labour administration, the relationship is still a long way from the “golden era” sought by the Conservatives under David Cameron and Theresa May.