Pensioner, 81, charged with murder over death of elderly woman
Police called the woman’s death ‘a tragic incident’.
By contributor By Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman died following serious injuries in south-east London.
Brian James, of Dunwich Road, Bexleyheath, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
He is accused of killing Carol James, also 81, who was found seriously hurt at an address in Dunwich Road just after 8.20am on Friday.
Police and the ambulance service were called but she died at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Craig Magee said: “This is a tragic incident where a family have lost a loved one.
“We ask that the public respect the privacy of Carol’s family during this difficult time.”